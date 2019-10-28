EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - An Effingham man is facing a slew of charges after police said he tried to run over someone, ran from officers and was using drugs.
Effingham police and the ILSEAS SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of West Kreke Ave. Saturday afternoon.
The warrant was the result of an investigation conducted by EPD on Friday.
Police said Damian Ely tried to run over a man with a car in the 2400 block of North Raney St. in a domestic situation. Officers said Ely threatened to kill people inside of a home in that area.
Officers learned Ely may possess a gun and was reportedly using methamphetamine.
A vehicle matching the description of Ely’s vehicle later fled from a traffic stop conducted by the Illinois State Police after the domestic incident, officers report.
Police later learned Ely was at a home in the 300 block of West Kreke Ave.
Ely was found there and taken into custody without incident for an outstanding warrant for aggravated fleeing and eluding.
Additional charges are pending.