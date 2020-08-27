CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man will be arraigned in connection with a murder in Champaign earlier this month.
Trevoy Fonville, 24, of Champaign will be arraigned on a first-degree murder charge.
Police said he killed Christopher Kelly on Aug. 15.
Fonville is already in custody for another, unrelated crime.
On Aug. 15 just after 10 p.m., police were called to the parking lot of a local business in the 1000 block of Bloomington Rd. for a reported shooting.
They found 23-year-old Kelly suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
He was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.
Police said Kelly was sitting in a parked car when multiple vehicles approached the parking lot. They said several people got out of their car, and an argument broke out, resulting in Kelly being shot.
More than 40 shell casings were found, and multiple cars were heavily damaged by gunfire.
A gun was recovered at the scene, and police saw several cars fleeing the area.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 351-4545.
