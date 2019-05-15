URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man who repeatedly sexually molested a child is going to prison.
Curtis Hairston, 43, will serve 45 years behind bars for predatory criminal sexual assault in a crime Judge Heidi Ladd called “repugnant”, per The News-Gazette. He molested the girl, who was under 13 years old, in 2017.
The child testified Hairston once used a knife to threaten her and held it to her throat when it happened between February and July of that year. He said he would hurt her if she told anyone what was happening, according to her testimony.
There were two trials for Hairston after the first ended in a mistrial in early March. In late March, he was convicted of a Class X felony charge and acquitted of a second.
Hairston has to serve 85 percent of the sentenced and will be eligible for parole at 81 years old, the newspaper reports. He must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Court records show he has 11 felony convictions, 14 misdemeanor convictions and another 54 traffic-related convictions on his record since 1990.