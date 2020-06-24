URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man who forced his way into a Rantoul home and stabbed a man after following a teenager home is headed to prison.
Danville man Willie Barfield, 24, pleaded guilty to entering the Juniper Drive home on Dec. 15, 2019, The News-Gazette reports. He approached a teen who was outside playing with friends and made incoherent comments before the teen went into the home.
Barfield then kicked the door in and a struggle began between him and the teen's 39-year-old stepfather. Barfield stabbed the man in the shoulder with a folding knife.
He will serve 10 years in prison for the crime after his Wednesday sentencing hearing. He faced a maximum of 30 years behind bars before entering his guilty plea to home invasion in February.
A charge of aggravated battery to a peace officer was dismissed in exchange for Barfield's plea. He was accused of biting a sergeant's leg at the county jail when he and other law enforcement officials tried to get the suspect out of a Rantoul squad car.
Barfield has a criminal history dating back to 2006, per the newspaper. He was adjudicated as a delinquent minor during that year for aggravated battery. He has four past convictions as a minor and adult for aggravated battery. Champaign County Assistant State's Attorney Kristin Alferink said Barfield was on parole for that crime when the home invasion happened.
His attorney, Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones, said his behavioral issues stemmed from his father's death when he was 7 years old and alcohol and drug abuse that began at the age of 10. Since Barfield had heroin on him when he was arrested, she argued he needed substance abuse help.
Barfield apologized to the family at the hearing, even though they were not present. He vowed to "take this time to really get myself right."
He was credited for 193 days already served when sentenced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.