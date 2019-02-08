MUMBAI, India (WAND) - An Indian man has gone viral after announcing he plans to sue his parents, who are both lawyers, for giving birth to him "without consent."
27-year-old Raphael Samuel describes himself as an "anti-natalist." Antinatalists argue people should abstain from procreation, because it is morally bad.
He said he did not ask to be born. So, he should be paid for the rest of his life.
He told the BBC, "I was a normal kid. One day I was very frustrated and I didn't want to go to school but my parents kept asking me to go. So I asked them: 'Why did you have me?' And my dad had no answer. I think if he'd been able to answer, maybe I wouldn't have thought this way."
Samuel said he acknowledges it is impossible to gain consent from a person before they have been born. He is having trouble finding a lawyer who will agree to take his case.
"I know it's going to be thrown out because no judge would hear it," he said, according to the BBC. "But I do want to file a case because I want to make a point."
Samuel shared a Facebook post, allegedly written by his mother that said “If Raphael could come up with a rational explanation as to how we could have sought his consent to be born, I will accept my fault."