SHELBYVILLE, ILL. (WAND) - It's a growing problem state officials are seeing online.
"These cases were non-existent when I first started prosecuting and now we see them frequently. Even from 10 years ago, the increase in them is unbelievable," said Nichole Kroncke, Shelby County State's Attorney.
This type of behavior is in the spotlight right now. Just last week at the Illinois State Fair, artist Demi Lovato, preformed her new song '29'. Where she references her past relationship with an adult as a minor.
Now that song is making rounds on TikTok, pairing the music with stories from others who were in similar relationships. However, adults praying on minors continues to be a problem as more cases are popping up in Central Illinois.
On Tuesday prosecutors announced charges against 21 year old Carlo Oberg of Stansbury Park, Utah.
"The offense traveled to Shelby County from Utah to meet with the child to further the intended sexual relationship," said Kroncke.
He's facing multiple charges including traveling to meet a child, possession of child pornography, grooming and sexual exploitation of a child. The Shelby County State's Attorney says there are thousands of others out there with the same intent.
"There are five-hundred thousand estimated child predators actively working online on a daily basis in this country," said Kroncke.
One parent, who's also a medical doctor, urges parents to be more aware of the dangers online, and what their children are doing on their devices.
"Their brains also are not ready yet to sort of understand and grasp where the dangers actually lie. You know those setters don't develop till 25 to 27 years old where you can fully think through those types of issues," said Robin Mraz, parent and M.D. .
"Most parents probably aren't aware of what may be going on when their child is playing on their phone or in their room on their computer," said Kroncke.
"Typically those kids will form relationships with other adults because they don't have that relationship with their parents. Not blaming the parents, there's lots of parents that have to work double shifts and do what not, but they're looking for something. Because something is missing, so you just have to be involved," said Mraz.
"And they shouldn't feel shy about searching their child's phone, because the worst possible scenario can happen if these things progress," said Kroncke.
Along with talking to your child, professionals also suggest monitoring certain apps and creating boundaries. If you suspect your child is in danger, contact your nearest police department.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.