PARIS, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect wanted for arson is behind bars after police found him in Paris.
Paris police said they responded at 8:08 p.m. Sunday to the 700 block of E. Court St. and found 19-year-old Devon L. Deweese, who was an unwelcome guest at an apartment complex and wouldn’t leave. An outstanding warrant was out for Deweese’s arrest, officers said, and he was placed under arrest.
Deweese faces an arson charge after police said he was involved in a vehicle fire earlier in July.
The suspect is behind bars in the Edgar County Jail and awaits a court appearance on the arson charge, which is a Class 2 felony count.