DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man is wanted on charges of attempted murder and battery after Decatur police said he fired shots into a building with his girlfriend and a 2-month-old baby inside.
Police are looking for Karlee Collins, 23. He is accused of getting into a fight with his girlfriend around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of N. Church.
DPD said Collins initially left the scene but returned and fired several shots into the building his girlfriend occupied. One of those bullets was found near a 2-month-old child.
Collins is currently wanted on charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Aggravated Domestic Battery.
If you know where Collins is, call the dispatch center (CIRDC) at 217-424-1078, the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2711, or CrimeStoppers at 217-423-TIPS.
