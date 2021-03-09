(WAND) - An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting in Champaign last year.
On May 26, 2020 at 8 p.m., Champaign Police responded to the 3200 block of Ridgewood Drive for reports of a shooting.
A 31-year-old man was suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds in a yard outside of a home.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
Police said they developed information to identify Coreyon Anthony Duncan, 32, of Champaign, as the suspect in the shooting investigation. An arrest warrant for Duncan was obtained by the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office for the offense of Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery/Discharge of a Firearm. Bond on the warrant was set at $2 million.
On March 4, 2021, Champaign Police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, in coordination with the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Major Violator Unit, located and arrested Duncan in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Duncan is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas pending his return to Champaign County for court proceedings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.