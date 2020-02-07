CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a man they said is responsible for shooting a woman in Champaign.
The shooting happened Jan. 22 around 10:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Kenwood Rd.
A 25-year-old woman was shot in a lower extremity. Her would was not life threatening. She was treated at an area hospital and released.
Champaign Police have identified 25-year-old Milton Davis of Champaign as the shooting suspect.
A warrant for his arrest on a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm was issued on Jan. 24.
Anyone who knows where Davis is should call police at (217) 351-4545.