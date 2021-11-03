DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Man wanted for first degree murder pleas not guilty in court.
Quantarius Beasley, 20, was one of four wanted on first degree murder charges, after two people were shot in the head, back in September.
According to officials, police found a male and female, both 17, in a parked vehicle with gunshot wounds to the head. Officers said they found the victims when they responded at 3:23 a.m. on September 19, to the 1300 block of E. Walnut St.
Both victims were taken by ambulance to Springfield hospitals. The female victim later succumbed to her injuries, and the male victim suffered life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said Beasley was arrested on September 19th in Decatur by Decatur detectives and the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force.
Beasley will return to court for pre-trial on November 6.
