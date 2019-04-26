DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the man they said used a stolen vehicle to kidnap a toddler and run from a burglary scene.
Tommy Call, Jr. is wanted for aggravated kidnapping, possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary, and resisting arrest.
Police said on April 19 they were called to the 800 block of W. Wood for a burglary in progress.
They said Call was seen driving away from the scene.
Police stopped the vehicle, and a passenger was removed for having an outstanding warrant.
A toddler was in the back seat without a car seat.
Officers said after they had removed the passenger, Call took off with the child still in the backseat.
Police did not chase him, due to the toddler being in the vehicle.
Police learned the vehicle Call was driving was stolen.
He was later seen in Warrensburg, but refused to stop again, police said. They said he was going around 100 mph.
Officers were later able to get the child, who was not hurt.
Call is also wanted for multiple felony crimes in Macon County and surrounding counties.
He is the suspect in several other cases involving theft, burglary, and motor vehicle theft.
If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS.