DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are searching for the man they say pulled the trigger on another man before stealing his car.
Police say it happened around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 600 block of West Sawyer Street. The 28-year-old victim told police he was sitting in his car when the suspect hit him with a gun, pointed the gun at him and pulled the trigger, but the gun didn't fire. The suspect ultimately did fire shots but missed the victim.
The suspect stole the man's silver 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe.
Police say the victim had minor injuries from being beat with the gun.
The man is wanted for attempted murder and vehicular invasion.
