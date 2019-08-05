CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a man they said is responsible for thefts in Savoy and Champaign.
On Friday, July 19, police received two reports involving the same suspect.
At 5:30 a.m., a man stole a trailer from the driveway of a home in the 500 block of West Church St. in Savoy. He hooked the trailer to an SUV and drove off.
About ten minutes later, he used the stolen trailer to steal an Ariens brand 42-inch riding lawn mower from the 4400 block of South Mattis Ave. in Champaign.
The suspect is described as a white man, skinny, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a white and dark hat, blue jeans, and work boots. His vehicle was described as a larger, dark-colored SUV.
One witness said the SUV had a "badge" or similar decal under a rear window.
Police do have security video showing the suspect and vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.