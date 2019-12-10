CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a man they said is responsible for a Champaign hit and run that injured two people.
Police are trying to find Derek Overton.
They said he is the suspect in a Sept. 24 hit and run that seriously injured two people.
Overton also has outstanding warrants for aggravated battery and residential burglary.
Anyone with information about Overton should call Champaign Police or you could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 by contacting Crime Stoppers and remaining anonymous.