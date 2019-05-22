EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - An Effingham man wanted on three outstanding warrants got nine new charges when police searched a motel room he was staying in.
36-year-old Luis Noel Perez Santiago was arrested May 19 around 4 a.m. at a motel il the 1100 block of Edgar Ave.
He was wanted for two outstanding Effingham County Failure-to-Appear warrants for a 2018 Retail Theft charge and a 2017 Driving Under the Influence charge.
Effingham Police conducted a search warrant at the motel room. The search ended with Santiago facing nine additional charges.
Officers said there was suspected narcotic equipment and drugs in the room.
Santiago was charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Methamphetamine (greater than 5 grams but not more than 15 grams), Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis, Possession of Cannabis (greater than 30 grams, but no more than 100 grams), Obstructing Justice, Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Criminal) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Civil).
"Outstanding observation and police work by Effingham Police Department officers took another drug dealer off the streets of Effingham on Sunday," praised Chief Jason McFarland. "Effingham Police are committed to reducing crime in Effingham, and officers are going out each and every day, working hard to protect the citizens of this community."