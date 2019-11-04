BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Police are looking for a masked man who robbed a convenience store at gun point.
Bloomington police say a man wearing a Halloween mask robbed the Fast Stop convenient store on Six Points Road on Oct. 31 at 9:30 p.m.
Police say the suspect entered the store armed with a handgun, demanding money from the cash register and ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No one was injured but police are trying to identify the suspect in the mask.
He’s described as a male between 5’06” and 5’08” weighing around 140 pounds, with dark, shoulder-length hair in dreadlocks.
The suspect was wearing black clothing and gloves and covered his face using a mask.