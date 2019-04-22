DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A man who beat a 90-year-old victim after breaking into his home is going to prison.
The break-in happened on July 30, 2017 in Danville. The News-Gazette reports 28-year-old Cole Huber caused “significant injuries” when he went into the home and attacked the man. DNA evidence and palm prints from the scene were used in the case against him.
A Vermilion County jury found Huber guilty of home invasion, residential burglary and two aggravated battery charges on Jan. 25.
Huber must serve at least 85 percent of a 30-year sentence. He could have been sentenced to as many as 60 years in prison.