DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man who caused severe injuries when he attacked his estranged wife and her family in a home invasion has been sentenced to serve 25 years in prison.
On Feb. 7, 2020, Donald Langston, who is formerly of Hoopeston, went to the woman's new home with a bat and BB gun, forced his way inside and started his attack. He hit his estranged wife in the head with the bat. Several other family members who were home at the time suffered severe injuries to the head and body.
Langston then chased his estranged wife out of the home and attacked her again. He fled as police arrived.
He was found guilty on March 9 of six counts of home invasion (Class X felony charges) and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (Class 3 felony charges).
On Friday, Langston was sentenced in Vermilion County to serve 20 years in prison for the home invasion counts, with the court making a finding of great bodily harm as to those charges. For these crimes, the sentence must be served at 85 percent. He was also sentenced to another five years for aggravated battery, with that sentence to be served at 50 percent.
Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy noted she is appreciative of the courage the victims showed in promptly reporting Langston's crimes and staying steadfast for over two years in obtaining justice. Hoopeston police were also thanked for their assistance in the case.
