URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man who tried to entice a minor for sex online will serve six years in prison.
U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm sentenced Thomas Bishop, 60, on Tuesday. The crime occurred in August 2019.
On Aug. 20 of that year, Bishop started texting with an online covert profile of a law enforcement officer on a popular online dating/chatting application. There were several conversations in which Bishop asked the minor to send him sexually explicit pictures.
Authorities arrested Bishop on Aug. 23, 2019, when he arrived at an arranged Champaign location to meet who he thought would be a 15-year-old boy. He was planning to take the minor to his home, located in the 1600 block of W. Bradley Ave. of Champaign, for a sexual encounter.
He had been in U.S. Marshals Service custody since his arrest.
Bishop pleaded guilty to his crime on Oct. 24, 2019. He will serve six years in federal prison, along with 10 years of supervised release after that time.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson. The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case with the help of the Champaign Police Department's Street Crimes Unit.