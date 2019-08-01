URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man who caused the death of an infant he was caring for pleaded guilty to the crime Thursday.
Champaign man Jaytwon Mobley, 21, was watching 4-month-old Kendall Spicer, who was the child of his girlfriend, on Jan. 18. He was alone with her during the day before the mother came home and called for help, The News-Gazette reports. The infant died in hospital care at 3:18 p.m. on Jan. 20.
Prosecutors said Mobley gave “numerous and evolving” stories about what happened to cause injuries to the child, which a CT scan at Carle Hospital found caused serious bleed and swelling of the brain. The newspaper said Mobley initially told police the child was hurt while he held him with one arm and attempted to pull open a broken door with his other hand.
Mobley later admitted he had pulled the child at a “very fast” speed from his car seat, hit the infant’s forehead on the lower corner of a cabinet in the kitchen very hard and caused the infant’s head to hit a door frame, per The News-Gazette. Prosecutors said Mobley watched a large knot form on the infant’s forehead before his eyes rolled to the side twice.
To get his mind off what had happened, prosecutors said Mobley went to his room to smoke and fall asleep after laying the baby down.
As part of the plea deal, a charge of aggravated battery was dropped. Mobley’s plea was to charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child. He could serve as much as 14 years behind bars.
Mobley will be sentenced on Sept. 20.