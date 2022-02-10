SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A suspected drug dealer accused of causing a person's death pleaded guilty in court Thursday.
Justin Callarman delivered a substance containing heroin and fentanyl to a person who died from using the drug. That victim was identified as William Gerding.
He entered an open guilty plea Thursday in Sangamon County court to a drug-induced homicide charge.
The charge is a Class X felony count and is eligible for a sentence between six and 30 years in prison, to be served at 75 percent.
Sentencing is scheduled for 3 p.m. on April 13, 2022.
