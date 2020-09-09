DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who admitted to driving a car into a Decatur house, causing a woman's death, is headed to prison.
Micaiah Barton, 18, pleaded guilty in July to an aggravated DUI charge, which said his BAC was over .08 at the time of the crash. He struck the home of Mary D. Hinton on Nov. 23, 2019, when he was 17 years old.
The car hit a gas line, causing Hinton's home to go up in flames. Hinton, who was 87, died in the fire.
Police said Barton told them he fled the scene in order to call 911 and ran two blocks to his foster brother's home. Barton was clearly speeding before making impact to the house, investigators said.
Authorities said Barton was seen buying alcohol at a liquor store not long before the crash happened.
Barton must serve six years in prison, with this sentence to be followed by two years of mandatory supervised release. He received credit for time served from Nov. 27, 2019 to Sept. 8, 2020.
Barton was recommended to receive substance abuse treatment while serving his sentence, per court records.
