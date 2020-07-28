DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who took pictures and videos of a child involved in sexual acts pleaded guilty to a sexual assault charge.
Following an investigation by Macon County detectives, Decatur man Gary Boyle, 35, was found to have been involved in a file transfer from the website "Kik." The discovery of these files led authorities to Boyle's address.
The files included six pictures and three videos of a child who was involved in sexual acts and appeared to be coached into saying sexual things. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security had alerted local investigators to the files.
Authorities served a search warrant in February and arrested Boyle. He admitted to authorities that he created and live-streamed the child pornography.
On Tuesday, Boyle pleaded guilty to a predatory criminal sexual assault charge, which is a Class X felony. A total of 13 other charges were dismissed in exchange for his plea.
Boyle will be sentenced on Sept. 2, 2020.
