SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who damaged property in a 2019 high-speed chase will serve years in prison.
On Dec. 15, 2019, Shelbyville police observed and tried to stop a vehicle that was involved in a pursuit the previous night with Pana police. The driver, 31-year-old Kody D. Nees, fled the stop from Walmart in Shelbyville toward Tower Hill before returning to Shelbyville.
Authorities said Nees drove at a speed faster than 100 miles per hour at points during the chase. They said he drove through a wire gate south of IHI Turbo in Shelbyville, causing significant damage to it.
Police identified Nees as the driver through looking at Walmart surveillance footage.
Nees has a criminal record that includes five misdemeanor convictions and two felony convictions. They span from 2008 to 2019 in Shelby and Fayette counties.
Nees will serve four years in prison for aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, which is a class 4 felony charge.
