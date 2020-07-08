ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have released the name of a man who died after a horse-drawn buggy overturned in June.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the crash happened on June 19, when the buggy left the road and overturned in a ditch. This happened near 225 E. County Road 500 N. in Arthur.
The man killed was Jerry Otto, 82. He was a passenger in the buggy.
Otto died Tuesday from injuries sustained in the crash. He was in the care of Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
The Champaign County Coroner's Office and Douglas County Sheriff's Office are investigating Otto's death.
