URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities identified a Shelbyville man killed early Friday in a Coles County crash.
A press release from Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the victim, 88-year-old John M. Donald, failed at 2:32 a.m. to stop at the rural Coles County intersection of Route 16 and Lake Road. He hit an embankment and his vehicle became airborne.
The vehicle came to a rest in a bean field north of the intersection. Donald was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he died at 10:11 a.m. Friday.
Northrup said Donald died from traumatic injuries sustained in the crash.
The Champaign County Coroner's Office and Coles County Sheriff's Office are investigating Donald's death.
