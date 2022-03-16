VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A 79-year-old man whose body was recovered from Lake Vermilion water after he went under Tuesday has been identified.
The Vermilion County Sheriff's Department said it was dispatched Tuesday to a call at Lake Vermilion County Park about a male that went into the water to try and get to his boat, which had floated away from the dock.
The man has been identified by the coroner as James F. Walker of Danville.
A female witness watched him go into the lake and did not see him resurface. She got into the water and tried to rescue him but could not locate him.
At about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's department underwater search and rescue dive team recovered Walker's body.
Further details have not been released by investigators.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
