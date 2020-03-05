DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who fired a gun near the Masonic Temple in 2019 has taken a plea deal, court records show.
Mathew Rice, was sentenced to four year after taking a plea deal on Thursday.
Police say Rice fired a gun into a crowd of people fighting in the parking lot of the building from a red Ford on Nov. 30, 2019.
Officers on the scene had to physically remove Ford from the vehicle when they blocked him in the parking lot.
According to police, Rice jeopardized the safety of people in the area of the Masonic Temple when firing gunshots. They said 10 .45 caliber shell casings from three different brands were located in the area and added an RP .45 auto live round found in the weapon matched five of those casings. The handgun was reported stolen in July out of Macon County, per law enforcement.