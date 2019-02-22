SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) – A man who flashed two women in Savoy must serve probation.
Champaign man Joe Phelps Jr., 27, admitted to a crime outside of TailWaggers Pet Chateau on Dec. 22. A worker at the pet day care business thought he was a customer when he sat in his car in the parking lot at the start of her work day. She came up to him and he exposed himself, leading to her telling him to leave.
Police say Phelps admitted to what happened when they found him at his home.
The suspect was also accused of exposing himself to a different woman earlier in the month, but the misdemeanor public indecency charge was dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea.
Phelps has to serve one year of probation for public indecency and go through a sex offender evaluation.