DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The man that gave chase to former Macon County Sheriff, Howard Buffett has been sentenced.
Emmanuel Dunklin plead guilty on Monday to aggravated driving under the influence of drugs in a crash involving bodily harm and aggravated fleeing and eluding. Dunklin was sentenced to a total of four years.
On Oct. 31 2017, Macon County deputy approached a Chevrolet Trailblazer parked at Circle K on West First Drive in Decatur because they believe a suspect with a felony warrant attached to their name was in it. The car backed out of its parking space and moved onto First Drive, starting the chase.
Sheriff Howard Buffett and another deputy in a squad car followed the Trailblazer as it "erratically" changed lanes. Buffett turned on the lights and sirens during the chase, which moved from First Drive to Route 51, and from 51 to South Franklin Street.
Deputies say the Trailblazer ran a red light at the intersection of Franklin and William Street. They say a black Toyota then slammed into the driver's side of the Trailblazer in the middle of the intersection.
The Trailblazer hit an electrical pole and electrical box, along with a cement block, fire hydrant and tree. The crash left four people hospitalized.