URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man who put his hand down a woman’s pants on a bus is expected to serve probation.
It happened on Feb. 12 as the woman slept on a Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District in Savoy. The News-Gazette reports video showed the woman, who appeared to be passed out, pushing the hands of 58-year-old Earlie George away as he groped her.
A deputy removed both people from the bus at the driver’s request. The deputy learned the two of them knew each other from local shelters and had dated in the past. Both people seemed to be intoxicated, according to law enforcement.
George entered a guilty plea to a charge of criminal sexual abuse, which is a Class 4 felony, and saw a criminal sexual assault charge dropped in exchange. He received credit for jail time already served and was released. Should Judge Rodger Webber confirm the plea agreement, George will serve two years of probation.
George was released from custody on his own recognizance as his confirmation hearing, which is scheduled for May 21, is pending.
NOTE: There is no mug shot for George available in Champaign County online records.