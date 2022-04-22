WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who killed a Wayne County deputy in a 2021 shooting will serve life in prison without parole.
Ray Tate shot Deputy Sean Riley multiple times when the two people were involved in an encounter in December 2021. State police had responded to a motorist assist on Interstate 64. After the encounter, the deputy called for emergency assistance.
Law enforcement arrived and found Riley's body on the side of the road. His cruiser was gone.
Tate had previously faced dozens of charges regarding an incident stretching through Indiana, Illinois and Missouri. All other charges were dismissed when Tate accepted a plea deal for a charge of first degree murder in March.
Officials said Tate had tried to escape from jail earlier in April, per NBC affiliate WFIE.
