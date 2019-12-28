FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2019, file photo Greg Zanis prepares crosses to place at a makeshift memorial for victims of a mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas. The Illinois man who made and delivered more than 27,000 crosses to sites around the U.S., largely to remember victims of gun violence, is stepping away from his ministry but aims to train others to carry it on. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)