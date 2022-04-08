ROCKFORD, Ill. (WAND) - A jury has found Floyd Brown guilty in the 2019 killing of a deputy.
NBC affiliate WREX reports Brown was found guilty on eight charges, including the second degree murder of Jacob Keltner, attempted murder of a federal officer, two counts of forcible assault and two firearms counts. The jury did not find him guilty of first degree murder.
The March 7, 2019 shooting happened when U.S. Marshals were serving an arrest warrant on Brown at an Extended Stay hotel located on North Bell School Road. Gunshots were fired and Keltner, a McHenry County deputy, was wounded before dying in hospital care.
Floyd then led authorities on a high-speed chase, which Illinois State Police said reached speeds "well in excess" of 100 miles per hour. The chase began on Interstate 39 at mile post 8 before ending up in a ravine along I-55 at mile post 132.5.
Floyd barricaded himself in his car for about six hours before authorities arrested him.
