SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man who shot and killed another in March of 2020 has pleaded guilty to a charge of murder.
The plea was entered by Devione D. Rayford for the shooting death of Gary Green Jr. Rayford shot Green on March 31, 2020 in the 2200 block of E. Spruce St.
Rayford faced charges of first degree murder, armed robbery, home invasion, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing justice.
Rayford was sentenced to 35 years in prison Wednesday.
"The defendant's acceptance of responsibility cannot bring Gary Green Jr. back to his family, but he will spend 35 years in prison for this senseless act of gun violence that took a devoted son, father and friend away from so many," Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright said in a statement.
