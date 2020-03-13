LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WAND) - A man who plowed his pickup truck into a troop of Girl Scouts picking up trash in Wisconsin. Three girls and a woman were killed.
Colten Treu, 22, was sentenced to 54 years in prison. In court on Wednesday he pleaded no contest in December to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and guilty to one count of hit and run causing bodily harm.
During sentencing he addressed the families of the victims.
"I screwed up bad. No matter what I say or do, you guys are never going to know how sorry I really am," Treu said, according to NBC affiliate WEAU. "I can't give back what I have taken. I want to. Lord knows I want to."
A judge ordered that Treu's 54 years in prison be followed by 45 years of extended supervision. He has been credited 495 days for time served.
In November 2018, Treu was driving a black Ford F-150 pickup truck on a highway in Lake Hallie. He crossed over a lane and went into a ditch where the troop was working.
He killed Jayna Kelley, 9, Autum Helgeson, 10, Haylee J. Hickle, 10 and her mother Sara Jo Schneider, 32, according to the Lake Hallie Police Department. Another 10-year-old girl was critically injured.
Police said the group of 12 was wearing highly visible safety vests and was not on the shoulder of the road.
Treu fled the scene. He later turned himself in. He and a passenger in the car said they had been "intentionally inhaling chemical vapors" or "huffing" just before the crash.