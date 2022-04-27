URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man who rammed a stolen pickup truck into the Champaign County Satellite Jail will serve 10 years in prison.
Court records show Yevgeniy Nikolaev pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault while operating a motor vehicle, criminal damage to government-supported property, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and vehicular invasion. When his prison sentence was handed down, he was credited for 287 days served.
On July 14, 2021, Nikolaev stole a white Ford pickup truck from Feldkamp's Towing in Urbana. He then took that vehicle to the Champaign County Highway Building and tried to start a vehicle owned by Champaign County.
He exited that vehicle and returned to the truck, which he then took to the satellite jail. He tried to get into the sally port on foot, and after being denied, he drove the truck through the northeast side security gate and repeatedly hit the sally port door with the truck. He ended up breaching the building and striking an unoccupied transport van.
Authorities said at one point, correctional officers came out to confront the suspect. He was accused of then driving at them, with one officer having to dive out of the way to avoid the vehicle.
Nikolaev then drove away from the jail north on Lierman Avenue in Urbana before crashing into a ditch at Main and Lierman. Hen then went on foot to Illini FS and tried to enter an FS vehicle. Hen then tried to pull a woman from a pickup truck, but she fought him off. He was arrested after running into the Illini FS building.
