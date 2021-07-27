URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man who had a knife when robbing a Champaign grocery store has been sentenced to prison.
On Tuesday, 55-year-old Terry Deeley, who police said was homeless and lived in Champaign, pleaded guilty to a charge of armed robbery and was sentenced to nine years behind bars. According to The News-Gazette, it happened on May 15, when he robbed an employee at the coffee bar of Harvest Market, located at 2029 S. Neil St., with a butcher knife.
Deeley got away with an unknown amount of cash after the robbery occurred just before 6 a.m. that day.
Two other cases in which Deeley was charged with attempted armed robbery were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea to armed robbery. He was accused of trying to hold up a CVS in Savoy on May 16 and trying to rob a Subway in Savoy on May 19.
Surveillance video showed Deeley getting into the same car in the holdups, the newspaper said, leading to his identification. He was credited for 67 days served.
