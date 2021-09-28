DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man who robbed a Hoopeston business will serve six years in prison.
Mathew Hofer committed this crime at about 1:25 p.m. on July 3 at 112 Wine and Coffee Shoppe in Hoopeston. Hofer walked into the business and ordered an employee to give him all the money while pretending he had a gun.
He took cash and fled the scene. Authorities arrested him shortly after the robbery.
Following the six year prison sentence handed down on Sept. 24, Hofer must serve one year of parole.
Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy thanked Hoopeston police for their work on this case in a statement.
