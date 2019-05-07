DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man who sexually abused an 11-year-old boy has been convicted.
John McKown, 70, abused the child beginning at age 6 in Decatur. The child told police the abuse would happen more times than he could count and at least once happened in a Decatur house bathroom.
Police searched McKown’s home and found photos of children with male genitalia taped to them in the basement. McKown told police that area was his “man cave” and that the photos were a “fantasy” of his.
McKown had admitted to putting the boy’s arm in his pants and showing him how to masturbate.
He was found guilty of one predatory criminal sexual assault charge and two aggravated criminal sexual abuse counts. He will be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. on June 12.