DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been sentenced for abusing a teenage girl, according to court records.
Marcius Ferguson, 26, pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Tuesday.
According to police, Ferguson in the early morning hours of Dec. 23, 2018 in Decatur, when a 16-year-old was in a car driving around with him. They said the two were smoking before going to Ferguson’s house, located at 2203 N. Main St. Ferguson took the victim to the basement and turned off the lights before taking off her underwear and pants and sexually assaulting her, sworn statements said.
Ferguson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, as part of a plea agreement. Ferguson will have to serve two years of supervised release and must register as a sexual offender for life.
