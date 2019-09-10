URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man will serve years of probation after admitting to inappropriately touching a child he was caring for.
A four-year probation sentence was handed down Monday to 26-year-old Rantoul man Carlos Ramirez-Lopez, who sexually abused a 6-year-old girl in December at her home. Judge Heidi Ladd accepted his guilty plea to a Class 2 felony charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in the Monday hearing, according to The News-Gazette.
Prosecutors did not have physical evidence to back their case against Ramirez-Lopez, but Assistant State’s Attorney Bridget Schott pointed out the crime wasn’t reported until several days after the abuse occurred. The mother confronted Ramirez-Lopez after the victim told her what happened, but did not talk with law enforcement. The child had also told teachers.
In July, a Jury acquitted Ramirez-Lopez of a Class X felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a child charge and could not reach a verdict for a second listing of the same charge, which accused Ramirez-Lopez of a different sex act.
Ladd had declared a mistrial at that time, and the defendant’s guilty plea stopped a retrial, which would have started Monday, from beginning. Ramirez-Lopez could have faced between six and 60 years behind bars if he had been convicted on one of the Class X charges.
He must also serve 30 months of probation for a DUI, after he admitted to driving into a concrete block near Maplewood and Eater drives in Rantoul on Sept. 30, 2018 while his blood-alcohol level was 0.21. That sentence will be served at the same time as the four-year one.
The newspaper reports Ladd told Ramirez-Lopez through a translator that he may face deportation for his convictions. A sentencing confirmation is scheduled for Nov. 18.
Schott said the plea of Ramirez-Lopez ensures he has to register as a sex offender and that he can't again have contact with the victim.