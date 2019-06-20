MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A Mt. Zion man who repeatedly sexually assaulted a young girl was found guilty in court Thursday.
A jury found Tracey Allan Janes, 43, guilty on 20 charges, including three for predatory criminal sexual assault, another three for criminal sexual assault and 14 for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott tells WAND-TV Janes repeatedly abused the child from third grade until she was over 13 years old.
Janes’ bond was revoked after the jury returned a guilty verdict on all 20 counts. He faces a minimum sentence of 33 years in prison and a maximum of 120 years.
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 14.