DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who sexually assaulted a 5-year-old child in a Decatur home invasion will spend over 50 years in prison.
A jury found Jarquez Hobbs, 22, guilty in April. He pleaded not guilty in January to one charge of home invasion and three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault.
Police were called on Aug. 5, 2019 to a home invasion and sexual assault of a child in the 800 block of E. Condit St. An arrest warrant for Hobbs was issued on Dec. 10.
Hobbs was taken into custody in the Peoria area and taken to Macon County authorities.
On Thursday, Hobbs was sentenced to 54 years in prison. For the six year sentence he received for the home invasion charge, he is day-to-day eligible. He was sentenced to 24 years behind bars for each sexual assault charge, and at least 85 percent of those sentences must be served.
Hobbs was credited for time served from Dec. 17, 2019 to May 12, 2021.
