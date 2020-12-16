DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who sexually assaulted a child in a Decatur motel room pleaded guilty in court and will serve decades in prison.
Clarence A. Ballard, 48, was a family acquaintance of the victim. On Feb. 1, 2020, he had the child in a car when he "began snorting an unknown substance," according to a sworn statement. The statement said he took the child's phone to prevent them from calling anyone.
Ballard took the child to Sandy's Motel in Decatur, where a witness reported seeing him pull the child toward a room and hit them in the head with a hand. Police said he tried to strangle the child before they went in the room.
Ballard committed the sexual assault in the motel room. He recorded it on his cell phone, authorities said.
As they left the motel, the sworn statement said the victim told Ballard they would call police, at which point he made death threats. Police said Ballard drove the victim to a wooded area and punched them with a closed fist.
The child ran from Ballard, who authorities said followed them into the woods. When the child reached North Summit Avenue and Trump Hill Lane, they flagged down a car and asked the driver to call police. A family member picked the child up and took them to a hospital.
Ballard pleaded guilty Wednesday to a count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, which is a Class X felony count. Nine other charges against Ballard were dismissed in exchange for the guilty plea.
Ballard was then sentenced to 45 years in prison, which must be followed by three years to natural life of mandatory supervised release. The sentence must be served at 85 percent. Court records show Ballard was credited for time served from Feb. 2 to Dec. 15 in 2020.
He is required to register for life as a sex offender.
NOTE: WAND News used words like "they" and them" to describe the child in order to avoid using words that would say their gender. The station is avoiding giving details that could identify the child.
