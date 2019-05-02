LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – A man sexually assaulted a child and made child pornography will spend decades in prison.
A Logan County judge sentenced 34-year-old Daniel Baker to 41 years behind bars. He pleaded guilty to an August 2017 crime in which he made a child under 13 years old touch him. He took a photo of that act.
Baker was sentenced to 35 years for the predatory criminal sexual assault and 6 years for the child pornography. He is required to serve 85 percent of the sexual assault sentence and 50 percent of the pornography sentence. He is also required to register as a sex offender for life.
One of two predatory criminal sexual assault charges, along with four other child pornography charges, were dismissed after Baker pleaded guilty.