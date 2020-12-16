DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man who repeatedly sexually assaulted a child has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.
Benny Helms moved into the home where the victim lived in November of 2018. The child reported to her mother Helms had touched her inappropriately.
In their investigation, authorities learned Helms committed sexual assault multiple times over a period of three to four weeks.
Helms pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison and must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence.
The charge he faced was a Class X felony charge and was punishable with six to 60 years in prison, prosecutors said in a press release.
Helms must also register as a sex offender for life.
"I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure that predators of children are brought to justice and that our children are protected and kept safe," Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said.
