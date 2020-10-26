CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who admitted to sexually assaulting a child will spend over a decade in prison.
Casey Rajkumar, 29, pleaded guilty Monday in Coles County to a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. As a result, seven other charges, including six of the same charge and one for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, were dismissed.
He was sentenced to 18 years in prison, to be followed by three years to natural life of mandatory supervised release. He was credited for 1,109 days (over three years) of time already served.
Court records show a Decatur address listed for Rajkumar.
As WAND-TV previously reported, Rajkumar was arrested in October 2017 and charged with multiple predatory criminal sexual assault counts.
