DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who repeatedly molested a girl under 10 years old has been sentenced to prison.
Jon A. Merli touched the victim's genitals and other private parts of her body more than once, according to a report of his arrest. She told police her clothes were taken off in some instances.
Merli told authorities this happened multiple times in a one-month period. He said the last time he touched the victim was the same day she told her mother.
Merli will serve 17 years prison for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. He was credited for time served from Feb. 25 to April 26, 2021. His sentence will be followed by three years of parole.
At least 85 percent of the sentence must be served and Merli must register as a sex offender for life.
